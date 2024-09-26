Highway Department nearing completion on four major projects in Adams Township

(THE REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Highway Department’s replacement of three small bridges along Finley Creek – located at Lamong Road, 226th Street, and 221st Street – are on track for completion by the end of the year.

These major infrastructure improvements, worth $3.1 million, are designed to enhance drainage and improve traffic flow in Adams Township as well as complement a future reconstruction of the Finley Creek regulated drain from Boone County to the Town of Sheridan.

Adams Township road construction. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Highway Department)

Lamong Road between 226th Street and State Road 38 is currently closed to all thru traffic as crews work on the Lamong Road bridge replacement, road improvements, and intersection improvements at Lamong Road and 226th Street. The Lamong Road bridge replacement, situated just north of 226th Street, along with the 226th Street/Lamong Road intersection improvement project, should reopen this week.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through the completion of these projects,” said Brad Davis, Director of the Hamilton County Highway Department. “These projects enhance current area drainage and intersection safety for all road users with wider lanes and improved intersection turn movements.”

Meanwhile, the replacement of the 226th Street bridge will require continued closure of 226th Street (east of Lamong Road), with completion expected by late October or early November. Additionally, the 221st Street bridge, located approximately 700 feet east of Lamong Road, is scheduled to be closed for replacement on or after Oct. 2 for 90 calendar days.

For ongoing updates on these projects, residents can go to hamiltoncounty.in.gov/233/Highway-Department.