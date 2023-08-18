Hiker who died in fall from Wisconsin bluff identified as Indiana man

Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo, Wisconsin. (Photo by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A man who died Tuesday after he fell from a bluff while hiking in a Wisconsin state park has been identified as a 42-year-old from Indiana.

The Sauk County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Gillum, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

Gillum died when he fell 49 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park’s West Bluff portion, the DNR said. That area is near the park’s north shore, just south of Baraboo, some 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

Gillum’s fatal fall was determined to be an accident with no foul play suspected.

Gillum fell after he and another hiker became separated Tuesday afternoon, the DNR said. The other hiker filed a missing-person report.

A group of hikers found Gillum’s body just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and alerted authorities.