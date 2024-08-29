His Place Eatery Expands with a New Northside Location

Indianapolis is home to some great soul food, and one place that stands out is His Place Eatery.

Known for its delicious southern dishes and smoked meats, His Place Eatery has been serving the community from its original eastside location at 6916 E 30th St. for years.

Now, there’s exciting news! His Place Eatery has opened a second location on the north side of Indianapolis.

The new restaurant is located at 1411 W. 86th St. The space can seat about 110 guests.

For those who are visiting from out of town, this new spot is a great place to enjoy authentic soul food in Indianapolis.

The new location not only brings more tasty dishes but also creates 40-50 new job opportunities for the community.

His Place Eatery’s northside location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s closed on Mondays. Whether you’re dining in or taking your food to go, you’ll enjoy a meal from HIS PLACE!

For more information about His Place Eatery and to explore their menu, visit their website at HisPlaceEatery.com.