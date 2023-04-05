Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin hit hard by storms, closed indefinitely

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The severe weather that caused widespread destruction in Johnson County also hit the Artcraft Theatre hard.

The theatre’s marquee was damaged, as well as the ticket booth and internal structure of the building.

Dave Windisch, the theatre’s Director of Marketing said in an email to News 8 “We are awaiting a more extensive report that should arrive today stating the extent of the damage. That will determine if we are closed for a few days or a few weeks.”

The theatre provided a link to their general fund for unexpected expenditures, anyone wanting to donate can use do so here.

The Artcraft is a 625 seat, single-screen movie theatre in the heart of downtown Franklin. It was built in 1922 and listed in the Indiana State Register of Historic Places.