Hit the hay: Farmhouse-chic Westfield home on the market for $885K

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A farmhouse-chic, all-brick home from the Lockerbie Collection at Serenade is now available in Westfield. This 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath property offers a spacious open floor plan with refined architectural details, ideal for entertaining or relaxing with family.

The main level features a private study complete with barn doors for a privacy, a guest suite, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, including a Bertazzoni gas range and built-in Bosch ovens. The kitchen also boasts a large island and a walk-in pantry. The owner’s suite on this level includes a custom ceiling, a spa-like bath, and a large walk-in closet.

The upper level houses two additional large bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is designed for entertainment, featuring tiered theater seating, a bar, a full bath, and a flexible space that can be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Outdoor living is enhanced by a covered lanai with automated screens and direct access to the yard.

Would you buy this Westfield home or just visit for the snacks?

(Photos by Jacob Moran, The Addison Group/Provided by McNeely & Birky Real Estate)

Address: 1431 Andante Way Westfield, IN 46074

Listing Agents: Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com; Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

