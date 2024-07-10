Search
Hit the hay: Farmhouse-chic Westfield home on the market for $885K

Farmhouse-chic Westfield home

(Video by Sam Starnes/The Addison Group/Provided by McNeely & Birky Real Estate)
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A farmhouse-chic, all-brick home from the Lockerbie Collection at Serenade is now available in Westfield. This 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath property offers a spacious open floor plan with refined architectural details, ideal for entertaining or relaxing with family.

The main level features a private study complete with barn doors for a privacy, a guest suite, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, including a Bertazzoni gas range and built-in Bosch ovens. The kitchen also boasts a large island and a walk-in pantry. The owner’s suite on this level includes a custom ceiling, a spa-like bath, and a large walk-in closet.

The upper level houses two additional large bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is designed for entertainment, featuring tiered theater seating, a bar, a full bath, and a flexible space that can be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Outdoor living is enhanced by a covered lanai with automated screens and direct access to the yard.

1431 Andante Way Westfield Indiana address marker
kitchen looking from island to living room in Westfield
Westfield home office
Westfield home primary bedroom
Westfield home primary bath with soaking tub and large shower
Farmhouse-chic Westfield home vibes carry through to the lower-level entertainment space
Unfinished basement gym
Take in the fresh Westfield air on this covered backyard patio
Enjoy a three-car garage when you're not driving around Westfield
(Photos by Jacob Moran, The Addison Group/Provided by McNeely & Birky Real Estate)

Address: 1431 Andante Way Westfield, IN 46074

Listing Agents: Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com; Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

