Hodgetwins bring comedy show to Indianapolis this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Keith and Kevin Hodge AKA the “Hodge Twins” are known for their comedy and also for being outspoken conservatives.

They started out as Youtubers, but by 2016 they moved into live standup comedy.

They are a comic duo like no other because they are identical twins.

You can see them perform live at the Irving Theater on Saturday, October 1.

They joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their upcoming show, who makes them laugh, people looking at them as role models and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

