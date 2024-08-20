Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hogsett signs new order on sexual harassment prevention

Mayor Hogsett signs new order on sexual harassment prevention

by: Garrett Bergquist
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday he’s signed an order to require all city employees to receive annual sexual harassment prevention training.

The order takes effect immediately.

Anyone who does not take the training every year will be subject to corrective action, up to and including termination.

City ordinances previously only required supervisors to take the training every two years.

The change comes after three former staffers say they suffered pervasive sexual harassment at the hands of Hogsett’s former chief of staff.

Two of those former staffers, Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert, have spoken with News 8 about what they went through.

The Democrat mayor maintains the former chief of staff, Thomas Cook, was reprimanded in 2017. He still has not released any records relating to that investigation.

Previous coverage

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone Kickoff Show 2024
News /
Health Spotlight | Nocturnal fasting...
Health Spotlight /
Panel proposes fixes for lawyer...
Political News /
‘Opera in the Park’ coming...
All Indiana /
Can music be your medicine?...
All Indiana /
Get Ready for the Return...
All Indiana /
Jiaoying Summers to perform at...
All Indiana /
Devour Indy is here and...
All Indiana /