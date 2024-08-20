Hogsett signs new order on sexual harassment prevention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday he’s signed an order to require all city employees to receive annual sexual harassment prevention training.

The order takes effect immediately.

Anyone who does not take the training every year will be subject to corrective action, up to and including termination.

City ordinances previously only required supervisors to take the training every two years.

The change comes after three former staffers say they suffered pervasive sexual harassment at the hands of Hogsett’s former chief of staff.

Two of those former staffers, Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert, have spoken with News 8 about what they went through.

The Democrat mayor maintains the former chief of staff, Thomas Cook, was reprimanded in 2017. He still has not released any records relating to that investigation.

Previous coverage