Hogsett’s plan draws comparisons to local crime-fighting group

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday released details of his plan to reduce violent crime. It included a new position.

Shonna Majors has been appointed the new director of community violence reduction.

She will launch a program that will seek grants and invest $300,000 into Indianapolis neighborhoods this year.

Part of her responsibilities will include overseeing Indy Peacemakers, a group of local activists who will provide day-to-day operations and help in violent prevention.

Hogsett’s plan will invest $1 million over three years.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition engages several communities in Indianapolis. The group’s street outreach workers engages residents in attempts to decrease any tensions.

The coalition’s leader, the Rev. Charles Harrison, said he sees similarities between the groups.

“We are flattered that the city is using a similar kind of approach to help out in other high-crime neighborhoods, but we do use that data-driven approach. We try to focus and concentrate on areas in the neighborhood that are getting the most police runs,” Harrison said.

The mayor action came during Indianapolis’ rising homicide rate.

Harrison said, “If we can get it to the right groups, the right places, the right neighborhoods, in a coordinated effort, data-driven, then I think this could be helpful in us trying to reduce the violence.”