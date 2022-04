Politics

Holcomb defends veto of transgender athletes bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb explained on Wednesday why he vetoed a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on K-12 girls sports team.

He says the bill was addressing something that wasn’t a problem to his knowledge. Holcomb wants to focus his time on issues that are going to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

The legislature is scheduled to meet again in May where the Senate could vote to overturn the governor’s veto of House Bill 1040.