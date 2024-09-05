Holcomb makes historic visit to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (WISH) — In a first-of-its-kind visit, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as that country continues to fend off Russia’s invasion.

The visit marks the first time a sitting U.S. governor has traveled to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24, 2022. Holcomb met with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. He also visited the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine.

Holcomb’s office said the governor signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhytomyr Oblast, a province in Ukraine, on collaboration in academia, agriculture and economic development.

“Indiana’s horizons extend far beyond our borders and where others may hesitate, Hoosiers step up for friends in need,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Ukrainians are resilient, courageous, and talented and by strengthening the global connection, even during the most challenging of times, our communities and our people can mutually prosper, grow and thrive.”

Holcomb’s office said private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation funded the trip.