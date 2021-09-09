News

Holcomb visits refugees at Camp Atterbury

Gov. Holcomb visits Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)

Gov. Holcomb meeting with officials to discuss the current status of “Operation: Allies Welcome” on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)

Gov. Holcomb visits with a evacuee family near their quarters at Camp Atterbury during his visit on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb visited Afghan refugees staying at Camp Atterbury on Wednesday, he said in a tweet Thursday.

General Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, joined Holcomb for the visit.

“I’m so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners in such a short time to help these evacuees,” he wrote. “There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us.”

The first group of evacuees arrived at the camp on Sept. 2. Officials said last week that the refugees are expected to arrive in groups of 1,000 at a time, and about 5,000 are expected in the coming weeks.

The refugees include American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort and those deemed vulnerable Afghans by the U.S. government.