Home/Business, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/‘Hold Harmless’ bills move through Senate, House

News

‘Hold Harmless’ bills move through Senate, House

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana House and Senate each passed bills Monday to hold schools harmless for the 2019 and 2020 ILEARN exam results. The bills would prevent the test results from negatively affecting schools’ accountability grades and teacher evaluations.

The move for the “hold harmless” policy followed the release of the inaugural ILEARN exam results, which saw a more than 13% decrease from the previous year’s ISTEP+ exam. Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick joined other state leaders in calling for a bill to hold schools harmless.

Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said the quick passage of the Senate Bill 2, authored by State Senator Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), makes good on the promise Republicans made in the fall to address the issue.

“My colleagues in the Senate and I know our teachers and schools are working hard to give Hoosier children a great education, and we believe passing a hold harmless measure is the right thing to do as we adjust to the new rigors of ILEARN,” said Bray. “This two-year measure will give the state time to adjust our accountability standards as we transition to the new test in order to provide more stability as we move forward.”

If signed into law, SB2 would prevent each school’s 2019 accountability grade from being lower than its 2018 grade. Additionally, each school’s 2020 grade would not be lower than its 2019 grade. Raatz’ office says schools that earn higher accountability grades would still be able to receive them.

Additionally, the bill would prevent 2019 and 2020 ILEARN scores and state accountability grades from being used in teacher evaluations, unless the evaluation would be improved by including them. 

The bills now move to the opposite chambers for consideration.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.