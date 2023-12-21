Holiday tunes with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir

For nearly four decades, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) has been a source of enrichment and inspiration for children across central Indiana.

With programs catering to youngsters aged 18 months to 18 years, the ICC offers a diverse range of choirs and initiatives spanning various locations in the region.

Beyond its musical pursuits, the ICC serves as a haven of inclusivity and safety, encouraging young voices to unite, explore their potential, and boldly express themselves on and off the stage.

Joining the ICC means more than just singing; it’s an opportunity for your child to cultivate lifelong skills and friendships.

Enrollment is currently open, and you can explore all the available programs and locations at icchoir.org/join.

The ICC has graced numerous stages, from concerts to high-profile events like performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl alongside Kelly Clarkson.

For those who wish to experience the angelic voices of Indianapolis youth anytime, the ICC’s music is easily accessible on streaming platforms like Spotify—search for ‘Indianapolis Children’s Choir.’