Holiday World introduces Friday Night Live! with live music, roller coaster rides in the dark

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Holiday World is launching an exciting new event this month, featuring live music and thrilling night rides on National Roller Coaster Day!

On Aug. 16, the park will commemorate National Roller Coaster Day with live music, specialty drinks, and night rides on Holiday World’s roller coasters and major attractions. Additionally, as part of the celebration, they will turn off the mid-course “trims” on The Voyage, offering riders a faster experience in the dark, as per a release.

The Voyage is 1.2 miles long, making it among the world’s top two longest wooded roller coasters.

“If you haven’t experienced The Voyage at night, it’s truly beyond words,” said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications. “We hope some of our local enthusiasts will come out to help us celebrate National Roller Coaster Day in style.”

Happy New Day, an Evansville cover band, will host themed nights dedicated to the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s near Plymouth on the Rocks. Meanwhile, Backwoods Bluegrass will be performing at the Hoosier Celebration Theatre located in the Fourth of July section.

“Friday Night Live! is the perfect way to kick off the weekend,” says Lauren Crosby, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment and Events. “Between the live music, incredible night rides, and drink specials, this event is tailored for a fun date night or a night out with friends at Holiday World!”

The park says the event is open to all Season Pass types and Any Day Tickets. Tickets for the event are available online for $25; tickets purchased onsite are $30.

Splashin’ Safari will not be open during Friday Night Live! and children’s attractions will be limited.

Friday Night Live! will take place Aug. 16, 23, and 30 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.