Holiday World receives recognition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus has received honors at 2019 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, which is held at Silverwood Theme Park near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The park’s Wildebeest water coaster was named the World’s #1 Water Park Ride for the tenth consecutive year.

The award was announced by Amusement Today magazine, which presented the results of its annual survey of the “best of the best” in the amusement park industry during the ceremony.

Holiday World’s Mammoth water coaster was named the no. 3 Water Park Ride, and Splashin’ Safari claimed the no. 3 Water Park spot.

“We were proud when Wildebeest won this award in its first year,” said park president Matt Eckert in a news release. “After 10 years of being the #1 water park ride in the world, we’re blown away. Wildebeest is an award-winning water coaster, Mammoth is a record-breaking water coaster, and in 2020 Cheetah Chase will be the first of its kind. This honor solidifies that Splashin’ Safari is going to be the Water Coaster Capital of the world.”

Holiday World’s wooden roller coaster, The Voyage, won second place wooden roller coaster in the world, up from the third spot last year.