Hoosier credit card debt 48th lowest in US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses factors impacting homelessness in America and Hoosiers having the 48th lowest credit card debt in the United States.

Hoosier credit card debt 48th lowest in US

In terms of credit card debt, Indiana is toward the bottom of states.

Visual Capitalist says the average balance is just over $5,200, the 48th lowest. Still, it would take 17 months to pay off that debt.

Heading into the holiday shopping season, credit card balances were already 8 % higher than a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Remote chance for some US workers to remain at home

Some American workers are being told to go back to the office this Wednesday, Jan. 1.

But the Wall Street Journal says the debate over return to office will continue in 2025.

Also, a new survey from Resume Builder finds 1 in 4 remote workers report declining social skills and struggle with eye contact and carrying on a conversation.

Multiple factors contribute to American homeless rise

Federal officials report an 18% increase in homelessness, citing inflation, stagnant wages, affordable housing shortages, and natural disasters as contributing factors.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development collected data and says approximately 23 out of every 10,000 experienced homelessness.

Homelessness among families with children rose 39% this year, the largest increase on record.

Data center activity puts homes at risk

An exclusive Bloomberg analysis shows that more than three-quarters of highly-distorted power readings across the country are within 50 miles of significant data center activity.

This trend holds true in rural areas, as well.

Sudden surges or sags in electrical supplies can lead to sparks and even home fires, not to mention uneven power service.

Americans rate 2024 a 6/10

Yes, the most common score given was a resoundingly OK 5/10 rating, although a more positive 30% of people said this year has been an 8/10 or higher for them.

The Talker Research survey examined the ways Americans found the year memorable.

When respondents were asked what things made the year standout for them, the top response was a heartwarming one: “Reconnecting with an old relative or family member.”