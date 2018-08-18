‘Hoop Hop’ game’s viral fans surprise Indy gym teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A simple game made up by an Indianapolis gym teacher continues to take social media by storm.

On Friday, News 8 spoke to Eric Branch, the gym teacher behind the viral Facebook video that showcases his new game, ‘Hoop Hop Showdown.’

As of Friday evening, the video Branch posted had 13 million views.

Branch has been a gym teacher at Lowell Elementary School in Warren Township for five years. He says he’s shocked a simple game made such a big wave online.

“I didn’t expect it at all to do that,” Branch said. “I thought I was going to post it to Facebook and get a few dozen likes and move on.”

Kids can’t believe the attention either.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!” said Julina Sargeant, a fourth-grade student. “This is the first time this has ever happened in my entire life! I am on the internet and going viral and everything else! I just started freaking out. I was really excited.”

The game works by splitting the class into two teams on either end of a hula hoop course.

When two kids meet along the path, an intense game of rock-paper-scissors ensues.

“The fact that it was something that wasn’t even team-based is unbelievable,” explained Branch. “They are still rooting for each other and hollering and screaming and clapping and high-fiving, and they’re technically not even teammates. But that’s what the game is now. It is team-based. Because that’s what everyone wanted it to be.”

A team wins the game when one player makes it to the end of the path and wins one final round of rock-paper-scissors.

“It looks easy, but it really isn’t,” explained Sargeant. “It’s really hard, because some people have really, really good strategies.”

As for a strategy, any good gamer knows how to keep a secret, but News 8 managed to get some insight.

“When you hear people screaming your name and cheering you on, it makes you want to look, and it distracts you, and it’s really hard not to do that!” said Kaydence Runyan, a fourth-grade student.

Branch wasn’t planning for the video to go viral but said his overall goal was to keep kids active — and have fun.

“If these kids can anticipate like the way they are, to be ready and to be part of something and to make sure you’re excited about it, it just makes everything very positive,” Branch said. “If that’s the takeaway they get from it, then that’s what I’m happy about.”