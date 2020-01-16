Hoosier arts nonprofits land NEA grants

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 11 grants totaling $225,000 to Indiana nonprofit arts organizations. Recipients of the funding include Heartland Film Inc., the Muncie Arts and Culture Council and the Indianapolis Arts Center.

The grants are part of a larger NEA sum of more than $27 million to be awarded in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support grants throughout the entire country that connect people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities.”

Indiana grants include:

American Cello Institute, Inc.

$10,000

Bloomington, IN

To support a free music festival featuring concert performances by the International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico, and related outreach at venues in San Juan, Mayagüez, Culebra, San German, and Ponce, and throughout Puerto Rico.

Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, Inc.

$35,000

Bloomington, IN

To support the Lotus World Music and Arts Festival.

University of Saint Francis

$30,000

Fort Wayne, IN

To support the Jesters performing arts program.

Harrison Center for the Arts

$10,000 Indianapolis, IN

To support residencies for artists working in music and visual arts.

Heartland Film Inc.

$15,000

Indianapolis, IN

To support the Heartland International Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

Indiana Repertory Theatre, Inc.

$20,000

Indianapolis, IN

To support the INclusion Series, a series of theater productions that encourage civic dialogue.

Indiana State Symphony Society, Inc. (Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra)

$20,000

Indianapolis, IN

To support the Beethoven 2020 series performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Indianapolis Art Center

$20,000

Indianapolis, IN

To support ArtReach, a community-based after-school and summer visual arts program.

Tippecanoe Arts Federation

$30,000

Lafayette, IN

To support the commission of mural artworks and related outreach activities.

Muncie Arts and Culture Council, Inc.

$25,000

Muncie, IN

To support an artist residency program at PlySpace in Muncie, Indiana.

South Bend Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.

$10,000

South Bend, IN

To support the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Concert featuring

cellist Nygel Witherspoon, including outreach activities.