Hoosier-made brews ready and on tap at the 27th annual Microbrewers Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 27th annual Microbrewers Festival has returned to Military Park with hundreds of Hoosier-made brews ready and on tap.

The festival kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, but those with early entry get in at 1 p.m. Guests will receive a taster glass good for unlimited 3-ounce pours of beer, cider, and craft cocktails.

Shanna Henry, the director of events with the Indiana Brewers Guild, says more than 50 vendors will be lined up at Military Park with their brews. “It’s a great time to try beers you’ve never tried before,” Henry said.

Money raised at the event will also go to a good cause – funds will support your favorite local brewery and the guild’s mission to represent Indiana breweries in legislative, promotional, and educational initiatives.

The Microbrewers Festival encourages drinking safely. They will have unlimited water, soda, and nonalcoholic brews for designated drivers.

For tickets and information, visit the festival’s website.