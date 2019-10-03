Hoosier teachers reporting for Bootcamp

A group of K-12 Indiana teachers are taking part in a state-run “bootcamp” to become better leaders in school. (photo courtesy of Pixabay)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — As if teaching wasn’t a hard enough job, now some Hoosier educators are going through boot camp. But this first-of-its-kind training foregoes the military rigors.

The Indiana Department of Education says this Bootcamp was offered to select teachers to engage in professional and leadership development. IDOE says it developed the training program to help recruit, retain and develop strong teachers.

“Indiana is full of passionate and dedicated teachers devoted every day to the success of our students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. “I am excited to kick off Indiana’s Teacher Leaders Bootcamp and equip teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to further lead their districts and schools to success.”

McCormick says the boot camp provides participating teachers an opportunity to develop teacher leadership skills and implement those skills in their schools and districts.

The selected teachers range in grade level from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applicants had to get an endorsement from their school superintendent and principal to be considered.

Fifty educators will participate in a series of five-day sessions which will be stretched over the school year. IDOE says some of this year’s graduates will be invited to be mentors for the 2020-2021 boot camp.