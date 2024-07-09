Hoosiers brace for Beryl’s torrential downpour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Beryl’s remnants will bring heavy rain, and it is essential to take preventative measures.

By working to keep storm drains clear, people can better protect their homes and properties from water damage.

Kyle Bloyd, chief communications officer for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said Tuesday, “As the forecast develops, you’re probably going to start seeing standing water as well as potential flooding.”

Public Works announced extra crews will be on hand to deal with the torrential rainstorm through Thursday morning. “We’re going to have extra drivers out there in case barricades need to be put up. We’re going to have extra dispatchers taking calls, and we should have some extra vector trucks out on the street as well in case we need to clean out sewer drains.”

Storm drains play a crucial role in managing the excess water. People were asked to take shared responsibility in their proper functioning. “Residents are responsible for any flooding on private property. Ahead of time, it’s very smart to go ahead and check your easements, driveway, drainage ditches. Everything that is around your property and make sure they are clear,” Bloyd said.

Resident John Norris was doing his part ahead of the heavy rainfall. He not only prepared his own home but also extending his efforts to the community through his lawn care business.

Norris, the owner of Norma Jean Service, said, “It’s named after my mamma, Norma Jean. It’s made for those out here struggling, those that have children, and those that are constantly working.”

Norris spent Tuesday clearing gutters, drainage ditches, and driveway pipes at his home, a responsibility he takes seriously to prevent flooding in his backyard. “I do have concerns because in certain neighborhoods like this one, it’s behind the houses where the water builds. It can create flooding within the yards.”

Norris says he’s spent time ensuring clients are as equally prepared as his family. “I have received several calls from clients asking what to do about the grass behind the house. What I tell them is you need to make a way for the water to flow itself out.”

Thanks to his efforts, more homes in the community are better protected against the heavy rain. He’s available at (463) 221-9826.