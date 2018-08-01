Hoosiers head west to help wildfire victims

REDDING, California (WISH) — Hoosiers have headed west to help victims of raging wildfires, including a Red Cross volunteer and a team of natural resource workers.

Julie Bauer, a Red Cross worker from Fort Wayne, is at a shelter about 15 miles from the edge of the deadly Carr Fire’s path. She said Wednesday she could smell the smoke.

“We’re all focused on doing our job,” Bauer said. “Let’s get people into the recovery mode. Give them the resources they need. Help them develop plans.”

Bauer is supervising a Red Cross disaster mental health group. She is sleeping at the shelter at Simpson University with about 50 clients, including some who lost all their property to a raging fire.

“Of course you get personally involved but I try to put that aside and be focused on some objective goal setting that we can get the people moving forward with hope,” Bauer said.

She is not the only Hoosier in the west.

Twenty people have traveled to the Wrong Creek fire in Washington. The team is made up of workers with the Indiana DNR, Hoosier National Forest, The Nature Conservancy and the Dunes National Lake Shore.

So far, Bauer is the only Indiana Red Cross worker deployed in the west for the fires.

“There’s a lot of community help here,” Bauer said.

She expects to stay west for about two weeks. Bauer said some of her clients returned home Wednesday after learning the fire spared their homes.

“I know when I return home, I kind of want to be alone for a little bit. A couple days with my husband, so I can kind of let go,” Bauer said. “Because you’re so involved.”