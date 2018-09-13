Hoosiers in path of Florence see evacuations, uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in North and South Carolina say people are nervous, and even tense as thousands of people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Pittsboro native Patsy Kelly is a morning news anchor at News 8’s sister station WBTW in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She said her television station began 24-hour coverage of the hurricane early Thursday morning and anticipated it would stay on the air until late Sunday.

“No one knows what they should do,” Kelly said. “There’s so much uncertainty.”

Kelly is accustomed to covering tornadoes, blizzards and ice storms after working in news in Fort Wayne, Lafayette and Indianapolis, but learned with Hurricane Matthew coverage in 2016 that this kind of severe weather brings different problems.

“I was not nervous here with Hurricane Matthew because we knew what would happen, but now I’ve been nervous with the uncertainty,” she said about forecasts of Florence’s shifting speed and direction. “We don’t know what to expect.”

The main message over the airwaves in the Carolinas on Thursday was to evacuate and leave. Regardless, Kelly said people have stayed to surf and even hold so-called “hurricane parties.”

“There’s a bar still open, so everybody’s in there even though they’re in an evacuation zone,” she said. “They’re going to ride it out in a hurricane party.”

Other Carolinians are staying to protect their property from looters or theft.

“What these people don’t realize is the belongings don’t matter. Your life matters,” Kelly said. “It is difficult to see people wanting to go down with their house or with their boats, when it would please just be better, take a week. Leave.”

Kelly is less than 100 miles away from Wilmington, North Carolina, where Capt. Michael Pruitt of Wayne Township Fire Department is stationed with the 86 members of Indiana Task Force 1 and their six police dogs.

“These storms come through, and they leave so many dangerous situations, and if you’re not paying attention, they can reach out and grab you,” Pruitt said.

Indiana Task Force 1 arrived in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon and surveyed the area, watching the waves crash into the beach wall and driving through streets already flooded with sandy, fast-moving seawater.

“The weather is changing quickly. There are a lot of people that did not evacuate. We did notice that,” he said. “So that is one of our concerns.”