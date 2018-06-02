Hoosiers rally together for ‘Ella’s Aid’ fundraiser

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Organizations and individuals across Central Indiana are participating in a community fundraiser to help offset medical expenses for the 13-year-old student critically injured when a gunman opened fire in her classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.

The “Ella’s Aid” lemonade stand fundraiser will take place Saturday, June 2 at dozens of businesses, homes, churches and other locations to benefit the family of Ella Whistler.

Jason Seamon, a 7th grade science teacher who was also injured in the shooting, is among thousands voicing support for the Ella’s Aid fundraising effort on social media. He encouraged followers to “stop and enjoy some lemonade to support Ella” in a Tweet that received hundreds of likes and shares.

A Carmel landscaping business with close ties to Whistler’s family decorated their garden center with yellow balloons and lemon print pillows for their all-day lemonade sales.

Ella’s father is a longtime employee and considered “family,” said Jeff Salsbery, the president of Salsbery Brothers Landscaping. He had watched Ella grow up and said he felt “honored” to support the Whistlers by participating in the Ella’s Aid fundraiser.



How you can participate:

Print out the sign and add the price of your lemonade. Display sign at your lemonade stand so customers know who you’re raising money for. Use the hashtag #EllasAid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so your location can be shared. Donate proceeds to the following GoFundMe account

Confirmed Ella’s Aid lemonade stand locations include the following businesses:

Noblesville Moose Lodge

950 Field Drive, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Architechtural Brick & Tile

8610 E 106th Street, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Noblesville Field of Dreams

3025 Westfield Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sugar Creek Campground & Canoe Rental

841 W 83 North, Crawfordsville, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Greenwood Moose Lodge

813 W Smith Valley Road, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indiana Members Credit Union

4005 Westfield Road, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Broad Ripple Tavern

745 Broad Ripple Avenue, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The District Tap

3720 E 82nd Street, ALL DAY

Franklin Township Girls Softball Diamonds

4150 Bazil Avenue, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grand Park Diamonds 19 – 24

19000 Grand Park Blvd, 12 – 4 p.m.

Rocky Top Ranch

166th Street, Noblesville, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church

1415 191st Street, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Salsbery Brothers

4317 E 146th Street, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Sullivan’s Hardware

6955 N Keystone Avenue, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.