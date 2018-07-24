Hoosiers unite for family members lost in duck boat tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The pastor, Carl Liggins, knew Sunday services would be tough at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Just a couple of days before, some of his members had suffered a series of monumental losses.

A duck boat capsized in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, after a powerful storm. The accident killed 17 people, including nine members of the Coleman family. Tia Coleman and her nephew survived.

The Coleman live in Indianapolis, and some of Tia’s relatives attended Mount Olive.

On Sunday morning, a collection of family members approached Liggins about having a prayer vigil at Mount Olive.

“It’s tough any time you can imagine nine of your family members at one time, it is tough they are hanging in there, by the grace of God, they are hanging in there,” Liggins said.

Those who attended prayed, sang and took an offering for the victims.

“You can trust God he can handle your feelings,” said Darryl Webster, another pastor, to the crowd.

“More than anything, we just need prayer,” said Cupid Sharp, Tia Coleman’s aunt.