News

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center debuts autism-friendly holiday guide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many children love the sights and sounds of the holidays, but some children with autism may find them overwhelming. That’s why Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center has created an autism-friendly holiday guide!

Elizabeth Roudebush from Hopebridge joined us today on All Indiana to tell us more.

You can find out more information and download the guide here.