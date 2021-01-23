Hospitalized coronavirus patients are readmitted within months, study says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Previously infected coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization are more likely to be admitted a second time, according to a new study.

Researchers assessed over 47,000 COVID-19 patients and found that those who were initially hospitalized with the virus and successfully discharged were more likely to return to the hospital five months later compared to those who did not require hospitalization.

News 8 spoke with Dr. W Graham Carlos from Eskenazi Health to find out why.

“The virus can cause inflammation in many organs such as the pancreas, the heart and the liver, and this inflammation — while we hope to get it under control using corticosteroids — it can be lasting. In other words, it can continue on in your body for weeks and months even after you’ve had the coronavirus.”

Carlos points out the study has not yet been peer reviewed and there are multiple factors that could contribute to a second hospitalization that the researchers did not assess. Therefore, the results should be interpreted with caution.

