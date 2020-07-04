Hot and humid holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stretch of high heat to open up the month of July continues for the holiday weekend and well into next week.

Today:

Sunny conditions expected through late this morning into the early afternoon. We may see a few pop up storms develop with the heating of the day later this afternoon. Most areas will be dry, but those that get under one of these storms can expect heavy rain.

Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions for those setting off fireworks tonight. Overnight lows fall to the lower 70s

Sunday:

Quiet and hot through the day, under mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the lower 90s

8 day forecast:

Patter is slightly more active heading into the work week. Nearly daily spotty afternoon storm chances – although coverage likely won’t be widespread. The heat rolls on through the week, and we expect the humidity to climb by mid to late week, making for heat indices to flirt with 100° by the end of the week.