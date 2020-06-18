Friday could be 1st 90-degree day of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another warm day across central Indiana with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday night:

We will remain partly cloudy through the overnight hours. A stray shower cannot be ruled out south of interstate 70.

Lows will be mild as we dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday:

We may see our first 90-degree day of the year. It will be mostly sunny, hot and humid as Hoosiers close out the workweek and spring.

Weekend:

The start to summer will be hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to possibly low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms may develop Saturday afternoon with numerous showers and storms possible Sunday. Considering the fact that we are on a dry stretch, this rain is well needed.

8 Day Forecast:

We are tracking daily storm chances for the new workweek. A gradual cooling trend will work in throughout the week as well.