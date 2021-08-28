News

Hot and steamy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a quiet but stuffy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and a mostly clear sky.

It should be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 100s. We could see a few showers and storms pop during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s. Sunday will be much of the same with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Next week looks wet and unsettled with several more rain and storm chances out ahead of us. We have a cold front approaching the state Monday, which will spark showers and storms during the morning and afternoon. Highs will continue to cool to the mid 80s.

We’re also tracking hurricane Ida, which will bring rain chances to the state as we head through the middle of the week. We could see some tropical moisture move in Wednesday and give us shower and storm chances with highs cooling through the lower 80s if not the upper 70s. It should be a dry wrap to the week with highs in the upper 70s featuring a mix of sun and clouds.