News

Hot and stormy Sunday forecast

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Prepare for a hot and humid weekend with isolated storm chances. 

Saturday night: It will be warm and muggy this evening under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: A few storms are possible before sunrise Saturday mainly north.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Expect a hot and very humid day as actual air temperatures warm to the mid-90s. It will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Sunday night: Storm chances will linger into Sunday evening. Cooler temperatures will sink into the state behind the old front.

Monday: Monday will be an active weather day with spotty showers and storms. Enjoy lowers humidity and near normal temperatures Monday.

8-day forecast: Rain and storm chances stick around through much of next week. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-80s, but humidity values are expected increase by midweek. Relief from the uncomfortable conditions may finally enter the picture towards the end of next week. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Investigators: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Zeldin was

National /

Power wins a pair of poles at Iowa to close in on Andretti

Sports /

‘Nope’ hopes to be Jordan Peele’s latest out-of-this-world hit

Entertainment /

Six hospitalized after multi-motorcycle crash on I-70

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.