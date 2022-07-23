News

Hot and stormy Sunday forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Prepare for a hot and humid weekend with isolated storm chances.

Saturday night: It will be warm and muggy this evening under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: A few storms are possible before sunrise Saturday mainly north.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Expect a hot and very humid day as actual air temperatures warm to the mid-90s. It will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Sunday night: Storm chances will linger into Sunday evening. Cooler temperatures will sink into the state behind the old front.

Monday: Monday will be an active weather day with spotty showers and storms. Enjoy lowers humidity and near normal temperatures Monday.

8-day forecast: Rain and storm chances stick around through much of next week. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-80s, but humidity values are expected increase by midweek. Relief from the uncomfortable conditions may finally enter the picture towards the end of next week.