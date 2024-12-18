Consumer Reports finds lead in popular hot chocolate mixes

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — Nothing says winter comfort like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But you’ll want to choose your hot cocoa mix wisely after a Consumer Reports investigation found concerning levels of lead in some popular hot chocolate brands. But CR has some tips on how we can still enjoy a cup safely this winter.

Last year, CR tested popular hot chocolate mixes and found some surprising results. Four of the six mixes had concerning levels of lead. This includes popular brands found at major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and even Starbucks’ mix made by Nestlé.

CR says this is especially important for children and pregnant people, who are most vulnerable to the effects of heavy metals. In children, chronic lead exposure has been linked to developmental problems, such as lower IQs, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and

autism.

And if you’re thinking about spicing up your hot chocolate with cinnamon – which is especially popular in Mexican hot chocolate – recent tests by CR found that some cinnamon powders can contain concerning levels of lead as well.

But don’t worry—you don’t need to give up your holiday treat. Consider hot chocolate as an occasional treat rather than a daily drink — and stick to the recommended serving size on the package.

You can also look for brands below CR’s level of concern for lead, like Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Flavor Hot Cocoa and Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa Mix. Testing also found several brands of cinnamon with low lead levels that are safer to use in your holiday drinks.

The bottom line is that you can still enjoy your holiday hot chocolate – choose carefully and enjoy it in moderation.

In late 2023, Nestlé said it stands by its products’ safety, stating it works with suppliers to minimize heavy metals in its foods. The other companies whose hot chocolate tested high for lead did not provide comments.