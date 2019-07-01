Hot day with a few storms this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few rays of sunshine through the afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s! A few showers and storms will develop through the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s with a clear sky.

Heat will stick around for the day on Tuesday with highs warming to the lower 90s with feel like temps. in the mid to upper 90s. Could see a few showers through the afternoon.

A better chance of showers and storms Wednesday with highs cooling to the upper 80s. Some of the afternoon storms could turn strong to severe. There is a marginal risk across all of central Indiana.

Through the remainder of the holiday week, we’ll keep in scattered showers and storms, even for the 4th of July. Highs by the end of the week will return to near seasonal with most spots in the mid-80s.