Hot stretch through Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures already in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will only continue to climb through the day. We have an excessive heat warning this afternoon through Sunday evening as temperatures climb to the mid-90s Thursday. Feel-like temperatures will top out at 105° today. There could be a stray shower or storm this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

A sizzling end to the week with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90s with high humidity making it feel like 105-110° with a mainly sunny sky.

The heat will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s Saturday and feel-like temperatures well into the triple digits. We’ll factor in a better chance of an isolated afternoon storm.

A cold front will march across the state bringing some cooler air and scattered storms. We’ll see the beginning of the storms late in the day Sunday with our temperatures cooling to the lower 90s through the day.

Once the cold front exits the state Monday, there will be a noticeable difference in temperatures and a huge pattern change. Highs next Monday will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s with a stray morning shower.

Highs for the remainder of the workweek will cool to the upper 70s with a mainly sunny sky!