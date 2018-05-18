Hot Wheels exhibit returns to the children’s museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An exhibit featured on all things cars is back at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis just in time for the Indianapolis 500.

The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit is set to open on May 19. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels.

The exhibit was built by the museum a few years ago and travels around the country each year but often times will come back to Indianapolis during May and for the summer.

Inside, fans can walk through and learn through hands-on STEM based activities all centered around race cars and how they work.

Families can compete in a timed pit stop challenge where they race to change tires and refuel a race car, all while they learn about the science, speed and safety of Motorsports.

