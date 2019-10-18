Hotel Tango Distillery to open in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Hotel Tango Distillery has confirmed plans to open a tasting room in Zionsville. The spot in the former Pizza King location on Zionsville Road will be Hotel Tango’s third location, after initially opening in Indianapolis in 2014 and starting HT2 in Fort Wayne in 2015.

“When we first opened our doors, we were pleasantly surprised by the reaction to our Tasting Room,” said Travis Barnes, founder and CEO of Hotel Tango. “While we started our business as a distillery, our Tasting Room quickly gained popularity and was the driving force behind growing the brand. We’re lucky to have a secondary location in Fort Wayne,HT2, but we’re ready to introduce Hotel Tango to spirit drinkers outside of downtown Indy.”

Hotel Tango is working with Jackson Investment Group and Forza Commercial Real Estate? to open the Zionsville location by Spring / Summer 2020. The company also plans to add a yet-to-be-announced food component in Zionsville as well.

“The Zionsville community has grown considerably in a short amount of time,” said Bart Jackson, Partner at Jackson Investment Group. “As the population has grown, so has the need for dining and entertainment experiences. We knew Hotel Tango would be an excellent fit since there aren’t a lot of craft cocktail experiences, similar to theirs, available in the area. The distillery has a lot to bring to this community which they crave.”

The distillery won Indiana Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition this year.