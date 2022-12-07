News

Hotel Tango mixologist shares recipes for Holiday Old Fashioned, ‘Shmallow Espresso Martini

Hotel Tango’s holiday pop-up bar, Salute to Santa, returns to The Foxhole event space in two weeks! Be sure to grab your ugly sweater and your closest friends because tickets are on sale now .

The bar will be fully decked out with holiday decor and on-theme specialty cocktails every Friday-Sunday starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 24. Hotel Tango is also paying it forward this season, and the event will serve as an official toy drop location for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Alongside this marquee pop-up bar, patrons can expect to enjoy seasonal sipping with Hotel Tango’s Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour making spirits bright. One of the new options joining the holiday cocktail roster this season is the Toasted Hot Chocolate featuring ‘Shmallow, the new toasted marshmallow flavored bourbon that has notes of caramelized sugar and smoke that pairs perfectly with a festive fireplace.

Holiday Old Fashioned

2 oz Bourbon

.25 oz Butterscotch Simple Syrup

3 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

‘Shmallow Espresso Martini