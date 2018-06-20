House to vote on legislation to keep families together

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., answers questions during an interview with Julie Pace, AP chief of bureau in Washington; and Erica Werner, AP congressional correspondent, at the Associated Press bureau in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that the House will vote Thursday on legislation to keep immigrant families together.

“We can enforce immigration laws without breaking families apart,” Ryan said. “We do not want children taken away from their parents.”

We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. Tomorrow, the House will vote on legislation to keep families together. pic.twitter.com/AnlIubOllC— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 20, 2018

Ryan said under the bill, when people are being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families would be kept together under Department of Homeland Security custody for the duration of their legal proceedings. He added that additional funding would be made available to DHS to help fund the change.

Ryan said the bill was discussed with the president on Tuesday night.

“We are going to take action to keep families together while we enforce our immigration laws.”