How alleged shooter’s age could affect court process in school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors say they are not releasing the name of the alleged shooter at Noblesville West Middle School, in part, because of his age. Lawyers say his age will also impact how he is moved through the court system.

Authorities describe the shooter as a male student. They are not releasing his exact age.

Police say the shooter brought two handguns into his middle school classroom and fired, sending a teacher and student to the hospital in critical condition.

Scott Barnhart is a criminal defense lawyer and former deputy prosecutor who is not working on the Noblesville case.

“It is critically important whether (the suspect) is 13 or 14,” Barnhart said.

According to state law, a child 14 or older could potentially be moved to adult court, in some instances, for committing a “heinous or aggravated” felony. The crime would have to be part of a “repetitive pattern of delinquent acts.” The law also states the child must be “beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system” and it must be “in the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community that the child stand trial as an adult.”

“It could, potentially, be a possibility,” Barnhart said. “But with the focus on rehabilitation, the focus on giving a child a second chance through the juvenile justice system, it would not surprise me if they were kept in the juvenile justice system.”

The law specifies a child 12 or older could could, potentially, be waived to adult court for murder charges. That is not applicable in this case because both victims survived.

Barnhart said prosecutors are likely working closely with the victims and their families to decide the path forward.

“Not to say that judges in adult court don’t have some of those same options, but, juvenile court judges are given a lot of leeway, a lot of discretion on how to handle each particular case and each particular kid,” Barnhart said.

The Juvenile Project Director for the Indiana Public Defender Council said a teenager can be treated and rehabilitated in the state’s juvenile system up to age 21.

Barnhart said judges can require mental health treatment, probation and special schooling options. He said juvenile detention is usually a last option.

“I don’t know the facts of that case enough to make that projection but, based on what I do know and what’s been reported publicly, that would be an option that would certainly be on the table,” Barnhart said.

