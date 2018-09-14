How do you know when you’re done having babies?

Editor’s note: This is a blog from News 8’s Nina Criscuolo, a mother of three boys.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — My social and work circles are filled with incredible, powerful, loving women. Many are already mothers with one or two children in tow. Others are still waiting for two lines to show up on their monthly pregnancy tests. This stage of life is exhausting, exciting and so powerful.

As I look around, I realize that I am one of the youngest moms and the only with three children in the WISH-TV newsroom. For me and my husband, having three children was always part of our life plan. Many people assume little Pierce was an attempt to balance our family with a baby girl, but we ALWAYS wanted three children… or so I thought.

It was during my second pregnancy when my husband first said, “I think we should have four.”

“Four?!?!” I quickly replied.

The third trimester was in full swing and at the time the thought of going through the process of housing a growing human that many times wasn’t something I wanted to entertain.

I told him we should take it one baby at a time.

You see, I am a planner. I think things through thoroughly and consider all factors. How was I supposed to change my three-child family plan before we even had two in our arms?

Everett arrived and when it was time to have our third child. Well, God had another plan. It took longer than we expected.

Before I go any further, I want to acknowledge that our TTC (trying to conceive) journey was shorter and much less bumpy than the paths of so many deserving couples. I have a friend who is just now expecting her first baby, after 12 years of trying. There are women on my prayer list every night who I know long for a baby.

We had two healthy children and wanted another when we experienced our miscarriage in February 2017. After several more months of TTC, we visited my doctor. An ultrasound showed I actually had a uterine polyp that was preventing pregnancies and most likely caused our loss as well. I scheduled a D&C, which most know is a procedure some women need after a miscarriage, but mine was only to remove the polyp. Within weeks, we were able to conceive.

Was it our timing? Nope. But it was perfect. Pierce arrived five days before my oldest turned five and he’s the most wonderful addition to the family.

The entire pregnancy, I thought when that baby was born, I would FEEL done. I would feel our family is complete and know in my heart the conceiving and pregnancy stage of my life was over. But I didn’t.

Instead, while I was still in the hospital with our sweet P, I thought “I can’t wait to do this again!”

The average family in the United States has two children. I see so many “man-to-man defense” families with one boy and one girl. They’re often deemed “perfect” when those gender reveals happen to indicate a couple will have the opposite sex with their second child compared to their first.

For us, we are loving our growing brood of boys. We love babies. We love the messy, noisy, sometimes stinky home we’ve made. And I know I’ll make some women annoyed when I say this, but I love being pregnant!

And while the average family has just two children, I know more and more families with four or five. My childhood best friend is blessed with four incredible daughters. WISH-TV friend Tim Griffin, you may know him as Firefighter Tim, and his wife share five daughters. Their families are chaotic, beautiful, and thriving.

So are we done? I don’t know. We’re not sure what the future holds. Another baby? Adoption? A change of heart as our youngest reaches independence as a toddler? We’ll see.