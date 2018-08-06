How Indianapolis drivers can help students stay safe on bus rides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools says the district has made some transportation changes in the new school year, and Indianapolis drivers can help students stay safe.

High school students now pick their schools based on their interests, regardless of their home address. The new model translates to more buses traveling across town to pick kids up and drop them off.

District leaders and parents are reminding people not to pass buses with stop arms extended and to be cautious at all times around school buses.

“Always expect them to be little kids and running and just being very excited to get on the bus and go to school,” said Manny Mendez, IPS transportation director.

The closure of three high schools resulted in a spike in students at the remaining schools. Shortridge High School, for example, jumped from 450 to 1,100 students.

The school added space to their bus lane so a few more buses can pull over without blocking traffic along 34th Street.

“We’d like our students to come off the bus as quickly as possible. That way, they can grab breakfast. That way they can begin to go to their study groups,” said Shane O’Day, principal of Shortridge High School.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says kids should get to the bus stop five minutes early, wait three big steps from the curb and always be careful around buses.

The NHTSA says yellow flashing lights on a bus mean the driver is preparing to pick up or drop off, and other drivers should get ready to stop.

Rodney Andrews told News 8 three of his kids take the bus to Arsenal Tech High School.

“Safety is my number one priority when it comes to kids,” Andrews said.

He shared some advice for drivers: “Slow down. Watch for kids.”

Mendez said IPS hopes to limit the crosstown commute time to an hour or less each way for bus routes.

About 25,000 IPS students take the bus, according to the district.