INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the past several weeks, accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have dominated headlines.

We took a look at the impact the accusations may have had on society with Tracey Krueger, who is the CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault.

Be sure to check out the interview above as Tracey discusses the perspective that can be gained.

For more resources, click here.