INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – How much time online is too much for kids? It’s a question that parents ask themselves every day.

A group called the Family Online Safety Institute is trying to help parents answer that questions. The founder and CEO, Stephen Balkam, visited Indy Style on Wednesday to offer some tips, such as talking with your kids and using parental controls.

Balkam also suggests parents be proactive when it comes to cyberbullying.

Studies show that 56 percent of children ages 8 to 12 have a cellphone and 21 percent of kids younger than 8 also have their own mobile device.

Watch the video to see his extended interview. Also, get more information from the Indy Style coverage.