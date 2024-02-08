How Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton is connected to a Super Bowl star

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has extra interest in this year’s Super Bowl. His friend and fellow Iowa State Cyclone Brock Purdy will make history in Las Vegas as the first Mr. Irrelevant to be a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl.

To understand Tyrese Haliburton’s connection to Purdy, you have to go all the way back to a 2018 bus ride at Iowa State. That’s where Haliburton and the San Francisco’s starting quarterback first met.

“I just kind of knew him as the kid who had the Alabama offer, so I knew he was like probably nice,” Haliburton said. “So, we just struck a relationship from there.”

Haliburton and Purdy bonded over how quickly they were thrown into starting roles that first year. Each took the reigns of their respective programs and never looked back.

“Expectations for us from the general public wasn’t super high,” Haliburton said. “I came into school not really thinking I would play. So, I think just two guys who have beaten the odds and excelled in both our careers, so I think we can relate on that note.”

Haliburton has supported Purdy all season on social media, even wearing Purdy’s jerseys before Pacers games.

“I’m locked in,” Haliburton said. “I’m watching all the games so I’m really excited to see him doing what he’s doing.”

The week following the Super Bowl, Haliburton will be in Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the peak of his own career, playing in his second straight NBA All-Star Game. Six years ago in Ames, Iowa, being a Super Bowl quarterback and NBA All-Star were merely dreams for Purdy and Haliburton.

“Life works in funny ways sometimes,” Haliburton said. “It’s crazy how we’re both where we are. I think if you ask either of us we couldn’t imagine where we are today. I think that’s the exciting thing about life is that you continue to evolve and as long as you put your head down and do the work, anything is possible. I think that’s the coolest thing for us.”

All that hard work is certainly paying off for both Cyclones.