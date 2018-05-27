How the heat at the track could affect the tires

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The the possibility of record-breaking heat on raceday, it’s worth taking a look at how the temperatures may affect the race itself.

Anthony Calhoun and Derek Daly spoke with Cara Adams, chief engineer from Firestone, on the morning of the race. She’s been with the racing program at Firestone since 2007.

“We design these tread compounds to work at 50 degrees and as much as 100 degrees,” said Adams said. “Regardless of the temperature out there, I think what we’ll see more is the affect of the aerokit at higher temperatures.

Daly asked Adams why the company exposes itself to the difficulties of the track.

“It’s the ultimate proof point for our technology,” Adams said. “To be able to be out here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, if you look all the way back to 1911, we were racing in the very first Indy 500.”