How to be among first riders on Kings Island’s new coaster

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

KINGS ISLAND, Ohio (WISH) — Kings Island announced an auction that allows riders to get a first look at a new roller coaster while helping A Kid Again, a nonprofit organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families of kids with life-threatening illnesses, the theme park said.

Orion is scheduled to open Saturday, April 11, but this event allows participants to ride before on April 9.

Participants must raise or donate a minimum of $150 to join the event and the top 32 fundraisers overall will kick off the event with a ride on the first train.

Orion is the tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster at Kings Island.

Fundraising ends at midnight April 3.  

More information can be found on Kings Island’s website.

The site development and ride control systems on the new Orion roller coaster are progressing well and on schedule as the calendar turns to mid-January. #KingsIsland #Orion

Posted by Kings Island on Monday, January 20, 2020

