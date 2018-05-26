How to donate to recovery efforts of Noblesville shooting victims

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fund is now in place to help provide financial relief to the victims of the school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School

Jason Seaman, 29, and Ella Whistler, 13, were both transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot. Seaman was listed as being in good condition on Friday night, while Whistler is said to be in critical but stable.

The fund was established Friday by the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

The site says that 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the victims. 

Here’s how you can give.

A prayer vigil is also planned for the community at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Federal Hill Commons.

