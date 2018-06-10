How to have tough conversations about mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The country and world lost two celebrities in a week to suicide: Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

As the mourning begins, health experts say it’s important to have tough but important conversations about mental health.

One mental health expert in Indianapolis said don’t call it “suicide”; call it “death by suicide,” because it is really about battles with depression and anxiety.

Experts said while people are shocked by Bourdain and Spade’s deaths, the problem of death by suicide is enormous.

“There are probably hundreds of suicides deaths by suicides that have happened this week that we don’t know about,” said Vanessa Enos, who is the behavioral program director at Community Health Network.

Lawrence Police Department said it believes that happened Tuesday when a person was hit by a train. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it believes that happened May 30 in a Lowe’s home improvement store’s parking lot.

“What we see on the outside is not always how people are feeling,” Enos said.

The issue of mental health and death by suicide is only getting worse. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report nearly 45,000 Americans took their own lives in 2016. The number in Indiana is up more than 30 percent since 1999.

Enos said these are people who don’t want to die. Rather, they’re just tired of the pain.

“If you think about if you’ve ever broken something or had a terrible migraine or gone through labor, you want those pains to stop but you know they’re going to stop,” she said. “Where as depression and emotional pain, it doesn’t always have that guarantee.”

Often, in the wake of the shock, people will say they didn’t see any signs. So what can you do? Look for some of the signs experts say show that someone is struggling.

Those include if a person is giving important items away, if a person is stopping doing things important to him or her, or if a person is more intentional in saying “good bye” or “I love you.”

“Be very bold with them. It’s OK to ask someone, do you feel like killing yourself? Are you having thoughts of death? Do you have a plan to die? I know those feel like harsh questions, but that’s the real question that needs to be asked and answered,” said Enos about the questions you need to ask.

It may be tough. It may feel awkward. But, Enos said, it’s vital.

“‘What if they get mad at me?’ I don’t care. They’re still alive,” she said.

If that person you’re talking to is struggling, the next step is seeing if there’s a therapist or psychiatrist in the picture.

If someone is suicidal at that moment, you can also take that person to the emergency room.

If you are contemplating suicide, there are steps you can take. Remember, you are never alone. You can call the national suicide hotline that is open 24/7. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

You can also reach out to a friend or an adult that you trust to talk about what’s going on.

You can reach out to your local police department, to a therapist or a psychiatrist.