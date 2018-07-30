How to help, get involved with Gr8 Paper Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is a proud partner with Teachers’ Treasuers for the fourth annual Gr8 Paper Push.

The aim of endeavor is to collect paper and other school supplies to help make sure all students have a great start to the school year.

Margaret Sheehan, the executive director of Teachers’ Treasures, stopped by Daybreak.

She discussed what supplies are needed, how much teachers often spend on school supplies a year, what supplies are needed and how to get involved.

