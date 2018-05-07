How to keep kids safe near public pools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At Goldfish Swim School in Carmel, teaching kids how to swim is the most important job.

“Drowning, for any child’s age, is one of the leading causes of preventable death,” said Andrew Joseph, area manager of Goldfish Swim School.

Some of Joseph’s best students are his two children, 5-year old Aiden and 8-year old Patrick.

“They’ve known how to swim, probably since 2-3 years old. I don’t think they remember not knowing how to swim to be honest,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean that Joseph isn’t keeping a watchful eye. In fact, he said his best advice for parents is to keep your eyes on your children. Joseph says that one-third of all drownings happen in guarded facilities like public pools.

“I think a lot of it comes from that false sense of security of, ‘Hey, I’m at a pool. My kids are safe because there are lifeguards here.’ That’s not the case. You’ve got to know where your kids are at all times,” said Joseph.

Along with keeping a watchful eye, Joseph encourages parents to put life jackets on their children and enroll them in swim lessons.

“The important thing to remember about a life jacket is that you have the correct size and that you have an adult put it on snugly,” said Joseph.

It was not known whether the 7-year old who drowned over the weekend at a public pool was wearing a life jacket or knew how to swim.

Officials did say that he had a medical condition that could have led him to the water. A lifeguard performed CPR until medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital with his mom by his side, but it was too late.

“This is a really unfortunate event, and our hearts go out to the family, the responders, everybody that had to deal with the situation,” said Joseph.

It’s a tragic situation but one that Joseph hopes others will learn from.

“The big thing is just making sure you’re prepared for the unexpected with swimming,” he said.

Goldfish Swim School is hosting Water Safety Day on Saturday, May 12, at its Carmel and Fishers locations.